Dozier went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in the Nationals' 5-4 defeat to the Padres on Thursday.

Dozier missed two games earlier in the week after getting hit by a pitch on the forearm, but he homered in his return to the lineup Thursday, checking in with his ninth long ball of the season with a first-inning shot off Joey Lucchesi. The veteran got off to a rough start offensively, but this was his third straight start in which he's notched multiple hits, raising his slash line to .229/.321/.410 on the season through 188 at-bats.