Dozier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Tuesday against the Reds.

Dozier returned to the lineup after sitting Monday due to illness. He wasted no time making an impact, smacking his 17th home run of the season in the fourth inning. After putting up solid numbers in July, Dozier has fallen on hard times to this point in August, racking up just five hits in 28 at-bats -- including just two extra-base hits. For the season, he's hitting .234/.336/.431 across 411 plate appearances.

