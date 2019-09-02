Dozier is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Dozier isn't believed to be nursing an injury, but he'll nonetheless find himself on the bench for a second straight day while Asdrubal Cabrera steps in at second base. Manager Dave Martinez may have just wanted to find a way to keep Cabrera's bat in the lineup with the veteran slashing a cool .321/.400/.536 over his 17 games since signing with the Nationals on Aug. 5.