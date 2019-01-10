Nationals' Brian Dozier: Inks deal with Washington
Dozier agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with the Nationals on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran second baseman had a down year overall in 2018, producing his worst batting average (.215) and on-base percentage (.305) of his career, as well as his second-worst slugging percentage (.391) ever. However, he still managed to produce 21 home runs and 12 stolen bases, the sixth consecutive season in which he put up double-digit totals in both categories. Despite the positives, Dozier's struggles cooled his market considerably, but the Nationals decided to pounce in order to fill their second base vacancy. Dozier figures to be the frontrunner for the starting gig at second base, with Howie Kendrick, Wilmer Difo and Adrian Sanchez posing as the only threats to the top spot on the depth chart.
