Dozier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

His second-inning shot off Jon Lester was Dozier's sixth homer of the year, but his first since May 4. The second baseman is heating up at the plate, hitting .324 (11-for-34) over the last 10 games, but his .211/.313/.359 slash line on the season remains poor.

