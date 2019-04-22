Nationals' Brian Dozier: Launches third homer
Dozier went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Marlins.
The veteran second baseman has had a slow start to the season, but he's now gone yard in two of the last three games. Dozier's .177/.239/.339 slash line is still poor, and his only RBI through 18 games have come on three solo shots, but he's at least showing signs of emerging from his funk at the plate.
