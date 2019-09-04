Dozier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

At least for the time being, Dozier appears to have surrendered his role as the Nationals' everyday second baseman to the red-hot Asdrubal Cabrera. Dozier has rebounded a rough first two months to provide near-league-average production (99 wRC+) for the season, but that won't be enough for him to hold off Cabrera for work. Since signing with the Nationals in early August, Cabrera has slashed .328/.405/.578 (147 wRC+) in 74 plate appearances.