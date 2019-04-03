Nationals' Brian Dozier: Moves into No. 2 hole
Dozier will bat second and man the keystone Wednesday against the Phillies.
The Nationals are playing their first game without star shortstop Trea Turner, who fractured a finger in Tuesday's game and will be sidelined indefinitely. His absence creates an opening in the No. 2 spot in the lineup, and Dozier appears in line to get the first shot at filling the void. Victor Robles' blend of speed and on-base skills could eventually earn him a look in one of the top two spots in the order, but he may be more likely to replace leadoff man Adam Eaton versus left-handed pitchers rather than bumping Dozier down in the lineup.
