Nationals' Brian Dozier: Not in lineup
Dozier is on the bench Saturday against the Pirates.
The Nationals haven't gotten the bounceback season they hoped for out of Dozier, as the 31-year-old is hitting just .163/.217/.233 in 11 games. Howie Kendrick gets the start at second base.
More News
-
Nationals' Brian Dozier: Goes yard for first time in 2019•
-
Nationals' Brian Dozier: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Nationals' Brian Dozier: Moves into No. 2 hole•
-
Nationals' Brian Dozier: Slow start to season•
-
Nationals' Brian Dozier: Scratched from spring lineup•
-
Nationals' Brian Dozier: Clubs second spring homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...