Nationals' Brian Dozier: Not starting Sunday
Dozier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.
Dozier started the first two games of the series but will take a seat after going 1-for-7 with a run scored and a walk. Howie Kendrick will start at the keystone in the series finale.
