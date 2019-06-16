Nationals' Brian Dozier: Out of Sunday's lineup
Dozier is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Dozier started the last nine games after a hit by pitch sidelined him for a game in early June, and he has a .840 OPS with two homers in that stretch. Howie Kendrick will start at the keystone and bat fifth in the series finale.
