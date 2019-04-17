Nationals' Brian Dozier: Out with sore foot
Dozier is sitting Wednesday against the Giants due to a sore foot after hitting himself with a foul ball in Tuesday's contest, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Based on his poor .150/.220/.217 slash line, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dozier sit more regularly for performance reasons, but that isn't the case in this instance. Howie Kendrick starts at the keystone after Dozier needed his toe drained earlier in the day Wednesday. It's unclear if Dozier will require more days off.
