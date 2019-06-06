Dozier (forearm) is starting at second base and hitting sixth Thursday against the Padres.

Dozier has been cleared to rejoin the starting nine after a forearm bruise he sustained after getting hit by a pitch earlier in the week limited hit to pinch-hitting duties Wednesday. The veteran second baseman, who is slashing .281/.354/.509 with three homers and 12 RBI over his last 20 games, will face left-hander Joey Lucchesi in his first game back.