Dozier is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Asdrubal Cabrera will man second base and bat fifth against right-hander Jordan Lyles, Cabrera's fifth start at the keystone in Washington's last seven games. Dozier was sidelined with the flu for a few of those contests, but Dozier is batting just .225/.361/.371 since the break and it's possible the playing-time split is pretty even down the stretch.