The Nationals scratched Dozier from their lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Dozier was initially slated to start at second base and hit fifth, but the Nationals will instead have him get 6-to-7 at-bats in a minor-league game, per Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post. The most important takeaway here is that Dozier's removal from the lineup isn't due to an injury, so he remains on track to serve as the Nationals' everyday second baseman to begin the season.