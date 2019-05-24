Nationals' Brian Dozier: Showing signs of life
Dozier went 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday's loss to the Mets.
The veteran second baseman has put together his best week of the season, going 8-for-23 (.348) over the last seven games with two doubles, two homers and six RBI. Dozier's .210/.303/.369 slash line on the year is now just about on par with his 2018 numbers, so don't expect a big turnaround over the next four months.
