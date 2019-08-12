Nationals' Brian Dozier: Sidelined with flu
Dozier is not starting Monday against the Reds due to flu-like symptoms, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Dozier apparently came down with the illness Sunday, which helps explain why he's sitting for a second straight day Monday. The veteran infielder was able to pinch hit Sunday, so he could be available off the bench again Monday. Asdrubal Cabrera is starting at the keystone in place of Dozier in this one.
