Dozier is not in the lineup Monday against the Reds.

Dozier will stick on the bench for a second straight game while Asdrubal Cabrera picks up another start at the keystone in his stead. The 32-year-old Dozier is 0-for-14 over his last five games, while Cabrera is 4-for-13 in four games since joining the Nationals.

