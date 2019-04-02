Nationals' Brian Dozier: Slow start to season
Dozier has gone hitless with three strikeouts over 10 at-bats this season.
Tabbed to replace Daniel Murphy at the keystone this season, Dozier hasn't made an impression at the plate but has drawn praise for the upgrade he has provided defensively, according to Byron Kerr of MASN Sports. Dozier's long track record of supplying above-average power from the middle infield should afford him a decent amount of leash in an everyday role before manager Dave Martinez would consider taking a longer look at utility man Wilmer Difo or top prospect Carter Kieboom.
