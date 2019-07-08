Dozier went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Royals.

His second-inning shot off Jakob Junis opened the scoring in the game. Dozier heads into the All-Star break slashing .280/.368/.602 with seven homers -- half his total on the year -- and 17 RBI in 29 games since the beginning of June.

