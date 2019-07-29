Dozier went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

It's his first homer since the All-Star break and 15th of the season. Dozier has put together a strong .279/.443/.508 slash line through 20 games in July with three home runs, two steals, eight RBI and 12 runs, and his 17:15 BB:K on the month is particularly impressive.