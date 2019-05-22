Dozier went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Mets.

Dozier reached base only once, but made it count by taking Zack Wheeler deep in the seventh inning to record his seventh homer of the season. He's shown signs of life at the plate of late, recording two multi-hit games and a homer across the team's weekend series against the Cubs. Despite the short run of strong production, Dozier is still hitting just .207/.304/.367 across 171 plate appearances for the season.

