Dozier went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during a 3-1 victory against the Marlins on Wednesday.

The veteran infielder hit .275 with five home runs in June, and while that won't overwhelm owners, it's his best month of the season. He's continuing that early in July, posting his eighth multi-hit game since June 1. He is batting .234 with 13 home runs, 31 RBI, 31 runs and one steal in 261 at-bats this season.