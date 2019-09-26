Dozier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-2 victory against the Phillies on Wednesday.

This was the 32-year-old first home run since Aug. 18 and also his 20th long ball of the season. That means Dozier has extended his streak of six straight years with at least 20 home runs. He is batting .234 with 39 extra-base hits, 48 RBI, 52 runs and three steals in 411 at-bats this season.