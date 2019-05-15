Dozier went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Mets.

The 32-year-old has shown occasional flickers of life with the bat, but for the most part Dozier's first campaign with the Nats has been a disaster. He's slashing .192/.295/.323 through 39 games with five homers but only seven RBI, and if Washington is going to climb back over .500 and into playoff contention over the summer, it will need more production from the keystone -- whether Dozier's the one providing it or not.

