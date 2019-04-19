Dozier went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Thursday against the Giants.

Dozier (foot) returned to the lineup after missing Wednesday's action and appears to be fine after swiping third base in the eighth inning. However, prior to the injury, he had been losing playing time due to poor performance. After Thursday's action, he is hitting .176/.236/.255 across 55 plate appearances with one home run and one stolen base.

More News
Our Latest Stories