Nationals' Brian Dozier: Takes seat again
Dozier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
In a somewhat surprising decision, manager Dave Martinez will withhold Dozier from the starting nine for the second straight day. Both of Dozier's benchings have come against right-handed starting pitchers, but since the right-handed-hitting Howie Kendrick has filled in at second base on both occasions, no platoon arrangement looks to be in the works. Instead, Dozier likely just finds himself out of the lineup as a result of his weak .163/.217/.233 batting line through his first 43 plate appearances with the Nationals. He may need to turn things around quickly before losing his spot atop the depth chart on a more permanent basis.
