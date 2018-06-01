Goodwin (wrist) was activated from the disabled list and is starting in center field and hitting sixth Friday in Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Goodwin was out with a bone bruise and a couple strained ligaments in his left wrist. He was hitting .250/.387/.375 with one home run and two steals in 32 plate appearances with the big club prior to hitting the disabled list in mid April. Goodwin's immediate competition for playing time, Michael Taylor, is hitting .205/.273/.356 in 210 plate appearances, so it's possible Goodwin could move to the top of the depth chart until Adam Eaton (ankle) returns, possibly as soon as June 8.