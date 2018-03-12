Goodwin is expected to begin the regular season as the Nationals' fourth outfielder, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The 27-year-old flashed his power and speed upside last year in his first extended run in the majors, hitting .251/.313/.498 with 13 homers and six steals in 74 games. There are still a lot of things to be sorted out in the Nats' outfield this spring as the club waits to see if Adam Eaton (knee) and Michael A. Taylor (side) need to begin the season on the DL, but if one of them does need some extra time to get healthy, top prospect Victor Robles is the most likely candidate to step into the starting lineup. Goodwin would need multiple absences ahead of him on the depth chart to get consistent playing time, which for now restricts his fantasy value to the endgame in NL-only and deep mixed formats.