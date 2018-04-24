Goodwin (wrist) is participating in workouts at extended spring training, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

While it's promising that Goodwin is participating in baseball activities, the team will likely be patient with his rehab. Goodwin took practice swings Monday, but was experiencing residual soreness afterwards. A timeframe for his eventual return should become available as his workouts intensify.

