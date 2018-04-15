Goodwin (wrist) will be available off the bench Sunday against the Rockies, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Goodwin -- who has been dealing with a left wrist injury -- was not in the starting lineup Sunday, but manager Davey Martinez reported that the outfielder would be available to play if needed. It sounds like the injury isn't a hinderance at this point, so he should be good to go moving forward.

