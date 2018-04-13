Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Battling sore wrist
Goodwin was out of the lineup Thursday due to a sore wrist, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
The outfielder apparently hurt his wrist diving for a ball during Wednesday's game. With the Rockies slated to send left-hander Kyle Freeland to the mound Friday, Goodwin will likely be on the bench again, but the issue doesn't seem serious and he could be back in left field as soon as Saturday.
More News
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Rides pine Thursday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Hits at top of order Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Launches grand slam•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Appears set for bench role•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: On NLDS roster•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Will likely make NLDS roster•
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...