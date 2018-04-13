Goodwin was out of the lineup Thursday due to a sore wrist, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

The outfielder apparently hurt his wrist diving for a ball during Wednesday's game. With the Rockies slated to send left-hander Kyle Freeland to the mound Friday, Goodwin will likely be on the bench again, but the issue doesn't seem serious and he could be back in left field as soon as Saturday.