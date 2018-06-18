Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Collects two RBI
Goodwin went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Goodwin came through with a pair of clutch hits, smacking an RBI double in the sixth to cut the deficit to one, followed by an RBI single in the eighth to tie the game, although Toronto would ultimately earn the victory. Prior to his multi-hit performance, Goodwin hadn't recorded a base knock since April 10, after missing half of April and all of May with a wrist injury.
