Goodwin (groin) could be ready for the NLDS, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.

The team will not activate him this weekend because he can get more at-bats at the Nationals' complex in Florida. Goodwin would be a borderline add to the roster for that series, but he at least provides capable defense in all three outfield spots. He hit .251/.313/.498 with 13 home runs and six steals in 278 plate appearances this season, showcasing surprising power relative to his minor-league numbers.