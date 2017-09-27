Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Could be ready for NLDS
Goodwin (groin) could be ready for the NLDS, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.
The team will not activate him this weekend because he can get more at-bats at the Nationals' complex in Florida. Goodwin would be a borderline add to the roster for that series, but he at least provides capable defense in all three outfield spots. He hit .251/.313/.498 with 13 home runs and six steals in 278 plate appearances this season, showcasing surprising power relative to his minor-league numbers.
