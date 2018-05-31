Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Could return this weekend
Manager Dave Martinez indicated Goodwin (wrist) could be activated during this weekend's four-game series against the Braves, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Goodwin began his minor-league rehab assignment at Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday and will finish up the outing Thursday before potentially returning to the Nationals. The 27-year-old has been on the disabled list with the wrist injury since mid-April and his return would help bolster a Washington outfield that is without Adam Eaton (ankle) and Howie Kendrick (Achilles).
