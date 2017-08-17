Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Does light jogging
Goodwin (groin) was seen doing light jogging on the field prior to Thursday's game against the Padres, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
This is encouraging news, as it appears the groin injury that sent Goodwin to the disabled list may not be anything overly serious. He'll be eligible to return Aug. 24, though it's still unclear if he'll be ready by then at this point. In the meantime, Howie Kendrick will continue to see starts in right field while Goodwin is sidelined.
