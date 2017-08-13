Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Exits game with groin tightness
Goodwin was lifted from Sunday's game with tightness in his groin, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
It's unclear when the issue cropped up on Goodwin, but he'll get Game 2 off as he receives treatment. He'll be considered day-to-day for now, but more should be known about his status once he is further evaluated during Monday's off day.
