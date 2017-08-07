Goodwin went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Cubs.

Goodwin recorded his fourth stolen base in the third inning after a Kyle Schwarber error failed to erase him on a sac fly. He later added an insurance run in the ninth by launching his 12th long ball. The leadoff man nabbed at least 15 steals in the minors during four of the past five seasons, so don't be surprised to see him exhibit more speed down the stretch. Getting into the lineup regularly will be a challenge with Michael Taylor (oblique) due back from his rehab assignment Monday, though.