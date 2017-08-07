Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Flashes speed and power Sunday
Goodwin went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Cubs.
Goodwin recorded his fourth stolen base in the third inning after a Kyle Schwarber error failed to erase him on a sac fly. He later added an insurance run in the ninth by launching his 12th long ball. The leadoff man nabbed at least 15 steals in the minors during four of the past five seasons, so don't be surprised to see him exhibit more speed down the stretch. Getting into the lineup regularly will be a challenge with Michael Taylor (oblique) due back from his rehab assignment Monday, though.
More News
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Rips three extra-base hits Thursday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Goes deep in Sunday's win•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Launches seventh homer Thursday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Batting leadoff Friday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Homers twice Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...