Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Goes deep in Sunday's win
Goodwin went 1-for-4 with a leadoff home run Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
The young outfielder took a 2-1 offering from Arizona starter Robbie Ray and planted it over the wall in center field. The rest of his day was relatively unspectacular, as he only managed to get on base once after that. Goodwin has struggled at the plate as of late, actually batting under the Mendoza Line over the past week, but thanks to numerous injuries to the Nationals' outfielders this season, he's still firmly supplanted atop the pecking order in center field for now.
