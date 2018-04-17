Goodwin (wrist) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Despite making a pinch-hit appearance Sunday, the Nationals decided to give Goodwin more rest to get his wrist back to full health. This comes at an especially bad time, as it seemed like he was in line for regular playing time with Adam Eaton (ankle) sidelined. To replace Goodwin on the active roster, Andrew Stevenson will head to the big leagues.