Goodwin got the start in left field and hit leadoff during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Braves, going 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI.

Adam Eaton (ankle) is headed to the disabled list, and with Howie Kendrick still needed at second base, Goodwin will get the first crack at replacing Eaton in the lineup. The 27-year-old has a strong .286/.407/.429 slash line with a homer, eight RBI and two steals through 28 plate appearances, and hitting at the top of a potent Nats lineup should give him plenty of fantasy appeal as a short-term add until Eaton returns.