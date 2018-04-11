Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Hits at top of order Tuesday
Goodwin got the start in left field and hit leadoff during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Braves, going 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI.
Adam Eaton (ankle) is headed to the disabled list, and with Howie Kendrick still needed at second base, Goodwin will get the first crack at replacing Eaton in the lineup. The 27-year-old has a strong .286/.407/.429 slash line with a homer, eight RBI and two steals through 28 plate appearances, and hitting at the top of a potent Nats lineup should give him plenty of fantasy appeal as a short-term add until Eaton returns.
More News
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Launches grand slam•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Appears set for bench role•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: On NLDS roster•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Will likely make NLDS roster•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Could be ready for NLDS•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Hits BP on Wednesday•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...