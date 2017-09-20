Play

Goodwin (groin) was able to partake in batting practice prior to Washington's game Wednesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Goodwin started running on the field Tuesday, which marked the first time he was able to sprint since suffering a setback earlier this month. Wednesday's batting practice was also the first time Goodwin participated in any sort of live hitting, as he continues ramping up efforts to return before the end of the regular season.

