Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Hits BP on Wednesday
Goodwin (groin) was able to partake in batting practice prior to Washington's game Wednesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Goodwin started running on the field Tuesday, which marked the first time he was able to sprint since suffering a setback earlier this month. Wednesday's batting practice was also the first time Goodwin participated in any sort of live hitting, as he continues ramping up efforts to return before the end of the regular season.
More News
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Seen sprinting Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Suffers setback in rehab•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Takes batting practice Monday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Swings bat Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Does light jogging•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Placed on disabled list•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...