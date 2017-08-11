Play

Goodwin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs during Thursday's win over Miami.

With six homers, 10 RBI, four stolen bases and 20 runs through 25 second-half games, Goowdin is providing serviceable counting stats of late. His .238 batting average and .296 on-base percentage are underwhelming marks, but he's been playing consistently and is predominately leading off, so the outfielder still offers plenty of fantasy value in most settings.

