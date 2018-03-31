Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Launches grand slam
Goodwin went 2-for-5 with a grand slam, two runs scored and two strikeouts Saturday against the Reds.
Goodwin's slam came with one out in the ninth inning off of Kevin Quackenbush, though the runs were only insurance, as the Nationals were already up 9-5. Goodwin received the start in Michael Taylor's place and batted seventh. The 27-year-old is expected to spend the season as the Nationals' fourth outfielder, though he certainly didn't hurt his case for playing time Saturday.
More News
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Appears set for bench role•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: On NLDS roster•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Will likely make NLDS roster•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Could be ready for NLDS•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Hits BP on Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Seen sprinting Tuesday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...