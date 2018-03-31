Goodwin went 2-for-5 with a grand slam, two runs scored and two strikeouts Saturday against the Reds.

Goodwin's slam came with one out in the ninth inning off of Kevin Quackenbush, though the runs were only insurance, as the Nationals were already up 9-5. Goodwin received the start in Michael Taylor's place and batted seventh. The 27-year-old is expected to spend the season as the Nationals' fourth outfielder, though he certainly didn't hurt his case for playing time Saturday.