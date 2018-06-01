Nationals' Brian Goodwin: May not return this weekend
Double-A Harrisburg announced Friday that Goodwin (wrist) is expected to remain with the team on rehab through the weekend, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Dave Martinez indicated Thursday that Goodwin could be activated during this weekend's four-game series against the Braves, and it's unclear if anything in particular caused the disconnect or if it's just a change in plan. Regardless, the 27-year-old appears to be nearing the end of his rehab stint and is likely to return to the Nationals for Tuesday's series opener against the Rays, at least.
