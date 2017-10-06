Goodwin (groin) is on Washington's roster for the NLDS against the Cubs, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Goodwin will be on the active roster, although there hasn't been any official word on whether he's ready to take the field as of yet. The outfielder has been out since mid-August with a groin injury, but will likely only serve as depth for the club during the playoffs, once he regains full health.