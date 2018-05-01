Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Participates in hitting drills
Goodwin (wrist) resumed swinging Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Goodwin's rehab was briefly put on hold after his wrist acted up, but it looks like the pain has subsided and he's ready to get back on track. The Nationals will likely be careful with Goodwin so that he can avoid suffering another setback.
