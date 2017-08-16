Goodwin was officially placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a groin injury, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Since Goodwin hasn't played since Sunday, the outfielder was placed on the DL retroactive to August 14, and will be available to come back for the series finale in Houston. He suffered the groin injury during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Giants, and had to leave the game before the top of the ninth inning. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Alejandro De Aza from the minors.