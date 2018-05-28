Nationals' Brian Goodwin: Rehab assignment underway
Goodwin (wrist) began a rehab assignment went Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
The outfielder has gone 2-for-7 in two games with a walk, two runs and a steal. Goodwin has been out of action since mid-April, but with Adam Eaton (ankle) and Howie Kendrick (Achilles) both sidelined as well, the Nats may try to keep his rehab assignment as short as possible. "Just continue to keep playing," manager Dave Martinez said Sunday of the club's plans for Goodwin's rehab. "Maybe play back-to-back days. Get [him] up to nine innings a couple times and we'll see."
