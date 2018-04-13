Goodwin (wrist) remains out of the lineup Friday against the Rockies.

The Nationals face the left-handed Kyle Freeland, so it's likely that Goodwin would have sat regardless of his injury. It's possible that he'll be available to pinch hit. The 27-year-old hurt his wrist Wednesday against the Braves while diving for a ball. Michael Taylor gets the start in center field.

